Bazball faces ultimate Test: Vaughan urges England to play for a draw

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticised Ben Stokes’ side as they stare down the barrel against India in the Edgbaston Test, with their much-celebrated Bazball approach under severe pressure.

England, needing an improbable 608 runs to win, ended day four at 72 for 3, still 536 runs adrift with just seven wickets in hand. With a daunting final day ahead, Vaughan questioned whether England would finally abandon their “win-only” mindset and dig in to play for a draw — a result they have seldom embraced under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan said: “Bazball’s going to get asked the ultimate question tomorrow. Are the team and the players going to go completely against what their natural instincts are to do? You’ve got to get what’s best on offer. And what’s best on offer at the minute is a draw.”

Vaughan pointed out that in the 34 Tests under Stokes’ captaincy, England have drawn only once — a rain-affected game — while winning 21 and losing 12. He argued that to succeed in major series, especially against top sides like India or in Australia, England’s mindset needs to shift.

“If you want to win the big series against the likes of India at home in five matches and you want to go to Australia, I think it’s impossible to have a mindset that we just win, that’s all we go for. We don’t play for draws. A draw for England from this position, and I hope they get more in a way of kind of success, if they can get away from here with a draw, it’s almost better than last week’s win because it’s completely against their natural trade.”

Vaughan also criticised England’s tactics earlier in the match, particularly their decision to bowl first after winning the toss despite favourable batting conditions. India made them pay by piling up 587, led by captain Shubman Gill’s brilliant 269. England’s quick-scoring first innings ended at 407, leaving them chasing the game.

“They’ve won the toss and decided to bowl once again and it was eventually going to backfire in these English conditions in the UK with the ball and the pitches. And I am intrigued to see how this team talk about what they are going to do in the dressing room and come out and do it tomorrow.

“Because the pitch is still good and if England can have that instinct inside to play hard then they can bat the full day tomorrow. They really can.”

All eyes will now be on Stokes and his team to see if they can adapt or whether their Bazball bravado will prove their undoing.

--IANS

hs/