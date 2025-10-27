Bavuma returns as South Africa name Test squad for India tour

Johannesburg, Oct 27 (IANS) Temba Bavuma has made a return as South Africa’s Test captain for the upcoming two-match series against India happening next month, following his recovery from a left calf strain sustained during the England tour in September.

While Bavuma will sit out of South Africa’s white-ball leg of the Pakistan tour, he is set to feature in the second red-ball game for South Africa A against India A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru as part of his preparation before rejoining the Proteas Test squad.

Bavuma, who led the Proteas to WTC win at Lord’s in June, had missed the start of South Africa’s campaign in the 2025-27 cycle against Pakistan, where the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Bavuma’s inclusion marks the only change in South Africa’s batting line-up from the Pakistan series, with David Bedingham left out.

Bedingham, who has played 15 Tests and scored one century and four fifties, was left out after a lean run of form, barring his 82 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. With Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Zubayr Hamza retained, the selectors have opted for continuity in the middle order.

The squad includes three frontline spinners in Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy, while Kagiso Rabada and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder provide pace-bowling options.

“We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us. Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour,” said head coach Shukri Conrad.

The first Test gets underway on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before the second game takes place in Guwahati, where the ACA Stadium will host its maiden Test match on November 22.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne

