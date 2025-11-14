Bangladesh decimate Ireland by an innings and 47 runs in Sylhet

Sylhet, Nov 15 (IANS) Bangladesh wrapped up an innings-and-47-run victory over Ireland inside four days in Sylhet, driven by Hasan Murad’s four-wicket haul and dominant centuries from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Ireland’s only real positive was stretching the match until 45 minutes after lunch on day four, despite having lost half their side the previous evening. Andy McBrine offered resistance with a determined half-century, putting on 66 for the seventh wicket with captain Andy Balbirnie, who batted at No. 8 due to a finger injury.

Bangladesh struck quickly after lunch when Nahid Rana dismissed McBrine with the second ball of the session. A short delivery tempted McBrine into a pull, only for Murad to take the catch at midwicket. McBrine departed for 52 off 106 balls, hitting five fours.

Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill briefly prolonged Ireland’s hopes with a 54-run stand for the ninth wicket. Neill contributed 36 with seven boundaries, while McCarthy, the final wicket to fall, made 25 with a six and two fours.

The morning session centred around DRS drama, with several reviews favouring Ireland. Matthew Humphreys overturned a decision in the opening over before Taijul Islam removed him soon after with a top-edged catch at backward square. McBrine survived two tight reviews in one over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Balbirnie also had some fortune before Murad trapped him lbw for 38 — a decision that stayed with the umpire’s call as the ball was shown clipping leg stump.

McBrine reached his fifty shortly before lunch, capping a strong session for Ireland.

Starting their second innings 301 runs behind, Ireland lost five wickets on the third afternoon. Paul Stirling battled for his 43, striking seven boundaries, but his run-out after hesitation pushed Ireland deeper into trouble. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker were trapped lbw by Taijul and Murad, while Shadman Islam’s sharp catch at cover sent Curtis Campher back. That collapse left Ireland facing an enormous challenge heading into day four.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 587 for 8 dec (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 171, Najmul Hossain Shanto 100, Matthew Humphreys 5-170) beat Ireland 286 and 254 (Andy McBrine 52, Paul Stirling 43, Hasan Murad 4-60, Taijul Islam 3-84) by an innings and 47 runs.

