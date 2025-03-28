Yuva Badminton League unveils team's official jersey, trophy for inaugural season

New Delhi: The Yuva Badminton League (YBL) held a grand event on Friday to unveil its official jerseys and the prestigious tournament trophy.

The trophy, a beautifully designed ShuttleShip Trophy, was customised with the consensus of all team owners, including Riya Sen, Aastha Chaudhary, Geetanjali Mishra, Deepshikha Nagpal, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha, Upasana Singh, Falaq Naaz, and Urvashi Dholakia.

Each of them participated in the customization process, ensuring a unique representation of the league's spirit.

At the launch event, the trophy was unveiled by distinguished personalities, including Harbhajan Singh, League Commissioner, and Paralympic medalist Manoj Sarkar, adding great significance to the occasion. MD Desi Rockstar and Neha Mehta were the board members present during the launch.

Pawan Jangid, the founder of YBL, said, as quoted by the YBL press release, "YBL is not just a sports league; it is a movement aimed at revolutionizing badminton in India. The presence of our celebrity team owners brings immense value, excitement, and mass appeal, helping us bridge the worlds of sports and entertainment."

Capt. Vineet Chaturvedi, CEO & Co-Founder of YBL, said, "With the support of these esteemed personalities, we aim to take badminton to new heights. Their passion and influence will inspire aspiring young athletes, making YBL a landmark initiative in Indian sports."

Sharing her excitement, team owner Riya Sen said, "Sports and entertainment share a common thread--they both inspire and bring people together. Being a part of YBL is truly special for me, as it offers a platform to nurture young badminton talent in India. The energy at the launch event was incredible, and I can't wait to see the league unfold."

Aastha Chaudhary said, "Being part of YBL is nothing short of exhilarating. Launching it in front of such an enthusiastic crowd was an unforgettable experience. Sports, much like entertainment, unite people and fuel passion.

I am honored to contribute to this movement and help bring badminton into the limelight." Geetanjali Mishra shared, "Badminton is a sport that instils discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Every young person should have the opportunity to engage in sports, and YBL is creating that very platform.

Unveiling the jerseys and trophy with my fellow team owners was truly inspiring." Deepshikha Nagpal added, "As an actor, fitness is central to my life, and I have always believed that sports play a crucial role in leading a balanced lifestyle. By associating with YBL, I hope to inspire more young athletes to take up badminton and pursue their dreams. The launch event was a fantastic experience, bringing together like-minded individuals passionate about sports."

Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha mentioned, "To empower young badminton talent, especially women, by providing world-class training, equal opportunities, and a platform to shine. Our mission is to inspire the next generation, promote excellence, and make India a powerhouse in global badminton."

Another team owner and popular television actor, Falaq Naaz, went on to mention, "I have always been in awe of the dedication and hard work of sportspersons. YBL offers the perfect confluence of entertainment and athleticism, fostering talent and elevating badminton in India. Standing on that stage, unveiling the league's identity, was a moment of pride."

Urvashi Dholakia said, as the YBL press release added, "After years in the entertainment industry, I wanted to invest my energy into something that makes a real difference. YBL offers an excellent opportunity to contribute to the sports ecosystem and inspire young players to excel. Witnessing the enthusiasm at the launch event made me even more excited for what is to come.

Upasana Singh mentioned, "Badminton has always been close to my heart, and YBL is a fantastic initiative to give the sport the recognition it deserves. Witnessing the enthusiasm of young players and fellow team owners at the launch event was an unforgettable experience. I am thrilled to be part of this journey to promote and uplift Indian badminton."

With the jerseys and trophy now revealed, the next step for YBL is to proceed with player selections. The league is set to take place between August 7th and October, a period strategically chosen as the cricket calendar remains relatively free, with only the Asia Cup scheduled. (ANI)