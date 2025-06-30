Azhar Mahmood named Pakistan’s acting red-ball head coach

Lahore: Ahead of Pakistan starting the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as the side’s acting red-ball head coach and will serve in this position until the conclusion of his current contract.

Following Jason Gillespie’s exit as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach towards the end of last year, Aaqib Javed had taken over the role. But Mahmood, 50, now steps into the position following a long stint as Pakistan’s bowling coach and later being the assistant head coach.

“His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.”

“His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles - an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence. The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on Monday.

Mahmood's first assignment as Pakistan’s red-ball coach will be preparing the team for a two-match home series against current WTC winners South Africa, set to happen later this year. In the 2023-25 WTC cycle, Pakistan finished at the bottom of the standings with 27.98 points parentage – winning five Tests and losing nine games.

Mahmood played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan and was a part of the squad finishing as runners-up at the 1999 Men’s ODI World Cup, before retiring from international cricket in 2007. He was also Pakistan’s bowling coach from 2016 to 2019 before his current stint with the national side began in April 2024.

Mahmood served as the head coach when the team toured New Zealand for a T20I series in April 2024. Mahmood has also worked as a bowling coach for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), apart from serving as head coach of Islamabad United.

--IANS