Atletico closes door on possible Griezmann U.S. move

Madrid, Feb 28 (IANS) Atletico Madrid's Director of Sport, Mateu Alemany, has closed the door on speculation that French international Antoine Griezmann is on the verge of leaving the club to sign for MLS side Orlando City.

Read More

The 34-year-old forward, who will be 35 in March, is reported to have a lucrative offer from the U.S. side, with French sports newpaper L'Equipe reporting the deal has all-but been agreed, reported Xinhua.

However, with the transfer window in the MLS closing on March 26th, if Griezmann, who has scored 202 goals in 445 appearances for the club, wants to leave Atletico Madrid, he would have to do so two months before the end of the Spanish season and with his side possibly still in the Champions League and also with the chance of playing the Copa del Rey final if it defends a 4-0 semifinal advantage against FC Barcelona in the Camp Nou next Tuesday.

When asked about Griezmann's future on Friday following the draw for the last-16 of the Champions League, Alemany said the question "was just speculation."

"Antoine has two more seasons left on his contract and he is focused on what lies ahead. His form has been very good and we think he can help us a lot on what lies ahead," commented Alemany.

Real Madrid central defender Raul Asencio has been diagnosed with a cervical strain after falling badly in his side's 2-1 win at home to Benfica in the Champions League.

Asencio landed awkwardly on his face after colliding with teammate Eduardo Camavinga in the 77th minute of the game and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace, before being taken to hospital for tests.

Although the defender posted on social media early on Thursday that the incident was "just a scare," Real Madrid confirmed his injury in its official website on Friday.

"After the tests carried out on our player Raul Asencio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cervical strain," reads the communique, which doesn't say how long Asencio will be out of action, merely saying his return to action is "awaiting evolution."

The news means Asencio will certainly miss Monday's La Liga game at home to Getafe on Monday and is a doubt for the following weekend's visit to Celta Vigo and the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie which is at home to Manchester City on March 10.

With Eder Militao a long-term injury, Asencio's absence means Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa has to choose either David Alaba or Aurelien Tchouameni as Asencio's replacement, although he will be loathe to drop Tchouameni back into defense after his recent positive displays in the middle of the pitch.

--IANS

hs/