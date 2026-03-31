Asian Cup Qualifiers: India end Asian Cup qualifiers on a high with a win over Hong Kong

Kochi, March 31 (IANS) Ryan Williams and Akash Mishra scored in each half of the match as India prevailed over past Hong Kong 2-1, to end their AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C campaign on a high at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Tuesday. With this, India recorded their first win at Kochi.

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Early strikes from debutant Williams and a second-half goal by left-back Mishra ensured the Blue Tigers secured their first win of the qualifying campaign. India ended their campaign on five points, with a win, two draws, and three losses. Singapore topped the group with 14 points to seal qualification for the Asian Cup.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil handed a much-awaited debut to Ryan Williams, while Bijoy Varghese also made his first India appearance off the bench.

India made a perfect start to the game, with Ryan Williams marking his debut with a goal in the fourth minute. A swift transition down the right flank saw a well-timed pass by Abhishek Singh Tekcham release Manvir Singh, who squared the ball for Williams to tap it in past the goalkeeper and open the scoring.

It was also the fastest goal scored by a debutant for India, surpassing the previous record of sixth-minute strikes by K Appalaraju against Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in a pre-Olympics match in Colombo in 1963 and Mehtab Hossain against Nepal in the 2005 SAFF Cup in Karachi.

The home side played with confidence after taking the lead, enjoying the majority of possession and looking assured on the ball and dictating the tempo.

Manvir Singh then delivered a searching cross towards Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the box, but a Hong Kong defender did well to clear the danger.

The Indian defence denied Hong Kong’s attackers any space in their own half with four to five blue shirts surrounding the attackers whenever a chance opened up. The defence were always behind the ball whenever the visitors showed any glimpse of promise in their attacks.

India looked dangerous in counterattacks whenever there was an opportunity. Williams received the ball from midfield and passed it to Manvir on the right, and the forward flicked it to Chhangte on the first touch. The winger then let a shot with his weaker right foot, but Hong Kong defender Shinichi Chan did well to block it and concede a corner.

Apuia came close to doubling the advantage at the 25th-minute mark. The midfielder was at the end of a swift counter-attack, with Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams combining well down the left, but his right-footed effort from distance drifted just wide of the post.

At the other end, Hong Kong looked to build patiently, working the ball into wide areas and delivering crosses into the box, but the Indian defence dealt with them comfortably to ensure they went into the break with their one-goal lead intact.

The Blue Tigers began the second half just as brightly as the first. Rahul Bheke’s long throw was not cleared by the opposition defence. As the ball bobbled inside the box, Akash Mishra reacted quickest at the near post, rifling a right-footed effort from a tight angle past the goalkeeper for his first international goal and doubling India’s lead.

India’s defence was breached just after the hour mark as Braunshtain Barak found space between Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke to slip a pass through to Everton Camargo. The forward timed his run perfectly, got to the ball ahead of the defenders, and finished past Gurpreet to halve the deficit.

Liston tested the Hong Kong goalkeeper right after the restart with a powerful shot from distance, which curled away past the far post. Khalid Jamil was forced to make a double change with the injured Ryan Williams and Anwar Ali replaced by Ashique Kuruniyan and Jeakson Singh Thounaojam.

The introduction of Ashique injected fresh energy into the attack, with the forward producing a flurry of goal attempts. The local boy had three efforts in the space of four minutes, with one straight at the goalkeeper, another deflecting off a defender and going out for a corner, and the third drifting just wide of the post.

On the other end, Hong Kong substitute Jason Kam tested Gurpeet with a header after being set up by a set-piece delivery by Camargo, and moments later, India’s captain was once again called into action, this time safely palming away Ng Yu Hei’s shot from the edge of the box.

Ashique was once again in the thick of action, this time combining with Liston, who set up the forward with a clever wait-and-see pass, but Ashique’s left-footer was once again blocked by the opposition defence.

Bijoy Varghese made his international debut in the 90th minute in place of Chhangte to see off the remainder of the match, and the Kerala defender made a crucial sliding tackle in stoppage time to deny a goal-scoring opportunity for Hong Kong.

In the end, India held on to their one-goal lead and secured a hard-fought victory in front of a 22,690-strong crowd in Kochi.

--IANS

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