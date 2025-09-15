Asia Cup: Nizakat Khan’s unbeaten 52 takes Hong Kong to 149/4 against Sri Lanka

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) Nizakat Khan’s unbeaten 52 off 38 balls powered Hong Kong to a competitive 149/4 against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Group B clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

On a fresh pitch, Nizakat used his feet well, and capitalised on pace from the Sri Lankan bowlers to hit just the second fifty by a Hong Kong batter in the tournament’s history after Babar Hayat. His 61-run stand with Anshuman Rath, who hit a 46-ball 48, ensured Hong Kong posted a total they can hope to defend against Sri Lanka.

Pushed into batting first, Hong Kong had luck on their side when Zeeshan Ali and Rath hit three boundaries between themselves in the first three overs. Zeeshan was more luckier of the two – surviving an lbw appeal off Nuwan Thushara and later being dropped at backward point off the pacer.

But Zeeshan’s brisk cameo ended late in the fifth over as he top-edged to keeper Kusal Mendis off Dushmantha Chameera and fall for 23 off 17 balls. After Hong Kong ended power-play at 41/2, Rath welcomed Wanindu Hasaranga by pulling him for four.

But with Hasaranga and Theekshana stifling the run-flow, Babar Hayat tried breaking the shackles with a loft down the ground, but was stumped off the former. After the halfway mark, Nizakat launched Hasaranga over long-on for six, before he and Rath took a four each off Charith Asalanka.

Nizakat continued to impress by opening his bat face late to slice behind square off Thushara for four, before cutting Theekshana through point for another boundary. After Rath drove Hasaranga through extra cover for four, Nizakat made room to loft through mid-off for another boundary.

But Rath fell two runs short of his fifty when he holed out to deep mid-wicket off Chameera and was followed by skipper Yasim Murtaza picking deep backward point to perfection off Dasun Shanaka. Nizakat, dropped on the third ball of the 17th over by Kusal Mendis, was then caught brilliantly by Kusal Perera at fine third man, only for the dismissal to be overturned after replays showed Thushara had overstepped.

Undeterred, Nizakat led from the front by launching Chameera for a towering six down the ground and brought up his fifty off 36 balls with a sliced brace off Theekshana to ensure Hong Kong finished with a respectable total.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 149/4 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 52 not out, Anshuman Rath 48; Dushmantha Chameera 2-29, Dasun Shanaka 1-5) against Sri Lanka

