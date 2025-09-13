Asia Cup: Nissanka, Mishara power Sri Lanka to dominant win over Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi, Sep 13 (IANS) Sri Lanka kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic style, outclassing Bangladesh by six wickets in their Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Pathum Nissanka’s composed half-century and Kamil Mishara’s unbeaten 46 ensured the Islanders chased down 140 with 32 balls to spare, underlining their dominance with both bat and ball.

Chasing what looked like a tricky total on a sluggish surface, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis early, but Nissanka and Mishara soon took charge of the innings. Nissanka was at his elegant best, working the gaps with precision and punishing the loose deliveries to bring up a well-constructed fifty.

Mishara, meanwhile, continued his breakout run in international cricket. The 23-year-old left-hander has now seen Sri Lanka home in back-to-back T20Is without losing his wicket, and his calm 46* was once again a perfect foil to Nissanka’s strokeplay.

Kusal Perera’s dismissal for a run-a-ball 9 and Dasun Shanaka’s brief stay for just 1 off 3 did little to derail the chase. With Charith Asalanka smashing a towering six off Tanzim Hasan Sakib to finish unbeaten on 10 off 4 balls, Sri Lanka crossed the finish line with authority.

Earlier in the evening, Bangladesh endured a nightmare start after being put in to bat. Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera set the tone with fiery new-ball spells, reducing Bangladesh to 0 for 2 after successive wicket-maiden overs.

Thushara castled Tanzid Hasan Tamim with a beauty, while Chameera had Parvez Hossain Emon caught behind in the very next over. Towhid Hridoy was then run out brilliantly by Kamil Mishara, whose sharp direct hit from deep midwicket left the Tigers reeling at 11 for 3.

Skipper Litton Das tried to repair the damage with a 26-ball 28, but Wanindu Hasaranga (2-25) struck twice to leave Bangladesh tottering at 53 for 5 in the 11th over. Just when a sub-100 score looked inevitable, Shamim Hossain (42* off 34) and Jaker Ali (41* off 34) came to the rescue. Their unbeaten 86-run partnership for the sixth wicket — a Bangladesh record in men’s T20Is — lifted the team to 139 for 5.

However, Sri Lanka’s batters made light work of the chase. With Nissanka and Mishara leading the way, they cruised to victory, sending a strong message to their group rivals. For Bangladesh, the late fightback with the bat proved too little, too late, as their bowlers failed to defend a modest total.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 139/5 in 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 42 not out, Jaker Ali 41 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-25, Dushmanth Chameera 1-17) lost to Sri Lanka 140/4 in 14.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Kamil Mishara 46 not out; Mahedi Hasan 2-29, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-23) by six wickets

