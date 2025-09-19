Asia Cup: India elect to bat as Arshdeep, Harshit replace Varun, Bumrah against Oman

Abu Dhabi, Sep 19 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman in Match 12 of Group A in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Friday. Both teams made two changes each in the teams that played their respective last matches.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah missed out and were replaced by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. For Oman, Wasim Ali and Husnain Ali Shah will miss Friday’s clash and were replaced by Mohammad Nadeem and Zikria Islam.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition, and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games, and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice, and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs).”

Oman captain Jatinder Singh said, “I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young and lacks exposure, but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes.”

This is India's third and final league match in Group A. Suryakumar Yadav's side has won its first two matches, while Oman has lost all its matches.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Faisal Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Jiten Ramanandi, Samay Shrivastava

