Arundhati Reddy among three ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees for February

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s reliable top-order batter Harshitha Samarawickrama had an outstanding ODI series in the Caribbean, playing a key part in Sri Lanka’s 2-1 series victory over the West Indies.

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The left-handed player ended as the top scorer in the series, accumulating 171 runs from three ODIs with an average of 57.00. Samarawickrama demonstrated steady performance throughout, scoring 66, 35, and 70, effectively supporting Sri Lanka’s batting lineup amid tough Caribbean conditions.

Her contributions were crucial as Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-1, and her performance as the opener earned her the Player of the Series award.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana excelled with both bat and ball against the Proteas, despite the series ending 2-1 in both formats. She was especially outstanding in the shortest format, finishing as the top scorer with 146 runs at an average of 73.00 and a striking rate of 184.81.

Her notable highlight came in the opening T20I, where she scored an impressive 90. She later contributed with an unbeaten 47 and took 2/12 in the third match, earning the Player of the Match award. Additionally, Sana scored 52 and took two important wickets with the ball in the second ODI. Throughout the tour, she took a total of four wickets in the ODI series and two in the T20Is.

Arundhati Reddy led India's bowling effort in their three-match T20I series win in Australia. She emerged as the top wicket-taker, securing eight wickets with an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.

The right-arm seamer consistently delivered match-changing spells in each game, recording figures of 4/22, 2/30, and 2/35. Her ability to take wickets was crucial in maintaining pressure on Australia's batters, ultimately helping India secure the series 2-1.

--IANS

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