Arsenal moves seven points clear at top of Premier League

London, March 5 (IANS) Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win away to Brighton on Wednesday, while Manchester City was held to a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Read More

Bukayo Saka scored in the ninth minute, and Arsenal controlled the game after the goal, reported Xinhua.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson scored a goal that could decide the title race, with the England midfielder hitting a 76th-minute equalizer.

Manchester City twice led through Antoine Semenyo's volley, his seventh goal in 12 games since joining from Bournemouth, and Rodri, who headed in his first goal in 22 months.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out Semenyo's opener with a slick backheel, before Anderson saved a vital point with a curling finish.

Crysencio Summerville scored the only goal to give West Ham a 1-0 win away to Fulham.

Newcastle United played for over 45 minutes with 10 men to beat Manchester United 2-1 with a dramatic last-minute winning goal from William Osula.

Jacob Ramsey was sent off at the end of the first half after seeing two yellow cards, but Anthony Gordon put Newcastle ahead from the penalty spot before Casemiro made it 1-1 in the ninth minute of first half injury time with a free kick.

Newcastle held on after the break and Osula scored a 90th-minute wonder goal to win the match for his side, exchanging passes, cutting inside and unleashing a curling shot to sent St James' Park into raptures.

Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick as Chelsea recovered from Douglas Luiz's early goal to beat Aston Villa 4-1, with Cole Palmer hitting Chelsea's other goal.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will play Atletico Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey after a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday and a 2-0 win on aggregate.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored an 87th-minute penalty given by the VAR after a shirt pull on Yangel Herrera.

At the beginning, Real Sociedad looked to pressure high up and deny Athletic Bilbao space in midfield, and then used the pace of Goncalo Guedes and Ander Barrenetxea on the break.

Guedes forced two corners and Barrenetxea won a free kick, from which Carlos Soler forced a flying save from goalkeeper Alex Padilla.

Guedes' pace was a constant threat as he pulled the ball back from a tight angle in the 33rd minute, while the visiting defense scrambled the ball away.

He was then close to setting up Soler after Aitor Paredes lost possession, only for Paredes to redeem himself with a last-ditch challenge.

Athletic Bilbao looked to get on the front foot in the second half with Oihan Sancet almost through on goal, only to be denied with a late challenge from Sergio Gomez, while Alex Berenguer also fired wide.

The decisive moment came when the VAR called the referee over after spotting a shirt pull on Herrera. After a long delay, Oyarzabal slotted the ball home.

The final will be held on April 18.

--IANS

hs/