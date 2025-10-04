Archery Premier League: Abhishek Verma leads Prithviraj Yodhas to first win as Rajputana Royals, Mighty Marathas shine

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The fans were treated to yet another exciting match on Day 3 of the Archery Premier League (APL) on Saturday at the DDA Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi, with Prithviraj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals, and Mighty Marathas winning their respective matches..

The opening clash turned out to be a thrilling contest between Kakatiya Knights and Prithviraj Yodhas. Both teams came out with great intensity, showcasing precision, focus, and teamwork right from the start as the Yodhas finally got off the mark in the tournament.

The Yodhas began the match on a strong note, maintaining steady aim and composure under pressure. Their consistent scoring helped them edge past the Knights in a closely fought first set, winning it 73-72. Abhishek Verma, leading from the front, displayed sharp shooting skills and excellent control, guiding his team to an early advantage.

However, the Knights regrouped quickly in the second set and came out with renewed confidence. Kakatiya’s Jignas fired two perfect 10s in his first two attempts, giving the team an ideal start. On the other side, Verma matched the intensity with a 10 in his opening shot, keeping the competition neck and neck. But it was Jyoti Surekha who stood out for the Knights, hitting back-to-back 10s and showing tremendous composure and experience under pressure.

Her precise shooting turned the tide in favour of the Knights, who maintained consistency till the final arrow of the set. Their teamwork and rhythm paid off as they sealed the second set 75-64, drawing level with the Yodhas and keeping the contest evenly balanced at 2-2 heading into the next set. The Knights carried their momentum into the third set, winning it 73–71 to take a 4–2 lead. Their archers stayed calm under pressure and were consistent, while the Yodhas kept pushing but missed out by just two points.

The fourth set began with Verma hitting a perfect 10, followed by Andrea adding another 10 to strengthen the Yodhas’ start. On the other side, Jignas managed a 9 in his first attempt, while Jyoti Surekha struck a 10 to keep the Knights in contention. Verma continued his strong form and led from the front as the Yodhas took the set 75–70, levelling the score at 4–4.

With both teams tied, the match headed into the first shoot-off of the tournament to determine the winner.

Verma started the shoot-off confidently, hitting the target, while Nico Wiener missed his first shot. Both teams missed their next attempts, keeping the contest tense. But the Yodhas already had the lead and eventually won the match.

Chola Chiefs vs Rajputana Royals

The second match of Day 3 in the Archery Premier League (APL) saw both Chola Chiefs and Rajputana Royals starting strongly, hitting perfect 10s to keep the score level early on. The Chiefs then gained momentum with a brilliant bull’s-eye from Rishabh Yadav. However, Prathmesh responded for the Royals with a perfect 10 of his own to bring his team back into the contest.

The Royals maintained their accuracy and composure to win the first set 78-71, taking a lead in the match.

In the second set, Yadav once again gave the Chiefs a strong start by hitting a perfect 10. The Chiefs kept up their rhythm with consistent shots, but the Royals responded well with a series of perfect 10s to stay in contention.

Both teams showed great focus and accuracy, making it a close contest. However, the Royals held their nerves and edged out the Chiefs 77-75 to win the second set as well and go 4-0 up.

The third set began with Yadav once again showing his consistency, hitting a perfect 10 with his first shot. The Royals quickly matched him with a perfect 10 to keep things level early on. Both teams continued to deliver some impressive shots, keeping the contest alive.

However, the Royals maintained their composure under pressure and finished stronger in the final attempts, winning the set 74–71. With this, the Royals sealed their victory 6-0.

Chero Archers vs Mighty Marathas

The third and final match of the day featured the Chero Archers taking on the Mighty Marathas, and it turned out to be another thrilling contest. Both teams started strong, matching each other shot for shot and keeping the scores close.

The archers on both sides showed great focus and determination, making it an exciting watch for the crowd.

In the end, the Mighty Marathas held their nerve under pressure and edged past the Chero Archers to win the first set 74–70, taking an early lead in the match.

The second set was a thrilling display of skill, with both teams landing multiple perfect 10s and keeping the scores extremely close. Each arrow added to the tension, and the lead kept changing hands. In the end, the Chero Archers showed great focus and composure, making a strong comeback to win the set 77–76, levelling the match at 2–2.

The third set began with a brilliant start from the Mighty Marathas, as Mike Schloesser hit a perfect 10. The Chero Archers quickly matched it with a perfect 10, keeping the set tightly contested. Both teams continued to trade points shot for shot, refusing to let the other gain an advantage.

With nerves of steel on display from both sides, the set ended in a tie at 75-75, levelling the overall score at 3-3. Schloesser opened the fourth set with another perfect 10, giving the Marathas an early boost.

Both teams then engaged in a tight battle, trading points and refusing to give each other any advantage. Atanu Das stepped up for the Chero Archers, hitting a perfect 10 and earning crucial points to keep his team in the fight.

In the end, the Mighty Marathas narrowly edged out the set 77-76, sealing the match 5-3 and taking the victory.

