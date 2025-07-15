Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is a great advertisement for Test Cricket: Kumble

New Delhi July 15 (IANS) Despite India's 22-run defeat at Lord's, former India captain Anil Kumble labelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a great advertisement for Test cricket, with India now trailing 1-2 in the five-game series.

India bounced back impressively in the second Test after a five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Leeds. With a composed bowling performance and improved fielding, the visitors bowled England out for 271 on the final day to seal a memorable victory with more than a session to spare.

However, the hosts sealed a thrilling 22-run win on the final day of the third Test at Lord’s to take the 2-1 lead in the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday.

"This is a great advertisement for Test cricket. All three Tests have gone down to the wire, and both teams have fought brilliantly. Yes, the scoreline says 2-1 to England, but if you look at session-wise performances, it’s been even. India should feel confident heading into the next two Tests. They've already bounced back from a loss in the first Test.

"This match came down to fine margins—like Pant’s run-out before lunch, the extras, and perhaps letting Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse score freely. Those key moments—India will need to grab them in the next game if they want to level the series," Kumble said on JioHostar.

The loss at Lord’s is India’s fourth narrowest defeat in Tests in terms of runs. Kumble, who was a part of India’s narrowest defeat when India lost by 12 runs against Pakistan in Chennai in 1999, said he was reminded of the 12-run defeat.

"I was just reminded of one Test match where I lost by 12 runs against Pakistan in Chennai. It was a similar kind of dismissal. Just 22 runs. Jadeja left stranded—I mean, he planned to get India this close to winning. But England just stuck to their task. I guess the previous over from Jofra Archer certainly rattled Siraj.

"It’s not like he was looking to take the bowler on, but the silly point coming in added pressure. Thought that was a great chance to pull off a historic win. But that’s what it should be for India—despite losing by 22 runs, there are a lot of positives," he added.

--IANS

aaa/bc