Ajit Agarkar confirms Bumrah ‘ready and keen’ for both West Indies Tests

Dubai, Sep 25 (IANS) Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be available to play both Tests against the West Indies, easing concerns around his workload management.

India announced their squad for the two-Test series on Thursday, with Agarkar stressing that Bumrah is "ready and keen" to take the field.

"This team is for both Tests, so Bumrah is available for both Tests,” Agarkar said at the press conference. “We had a fair break, and he didn’t play the fifth Test vs England. So we had a fair break. Even the Asia Cup has been spaced out well till last week. So Bumrah is ready and keen to play both matches.”

Agarkar emphasised that workload discussions remain a crucial part of the selection process, involving physios, trainers, and the coach, but stressed that the team’s needs take priority. “Normally there’s discussion with physios and trainers, the coach. Obviously we want the best for him but the team will always come first. That is always the case. He’s a terrific performer, so we want him available as much as possible, but we have to be careful with him with some big tournaments coming. But the team always comes first,” Agarkar added.

Bumrah played a vital role in India’s Test series against England earlier this year, despite featuring in only three of the five matches due to workload management. He finished as the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 26.00. His standout spells included figures of 5-74 at Lord’s and 5-83 at Headingley, though India lost the first Test despite his efforts. At Old Trafford, Bumrah also experienced a rare setback, conceding over 100 runs in a single innings for the first time in his career.

The series begins on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10.

India squad for West Indies Tests:

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

