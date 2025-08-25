AIFF, FSDL express confidence on reaching agreement over MRA, 'for progress of Indian football'

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The All India Football Federation has confirmed having positive talks with Indian Super League (ISL) organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) regarding the matter of the Master Right Agreement (MRA), which is set to expire soon, on Monday.

A two-judge Supreme Court bench has allowed the AIFF and FSDL to start talks on the MRA, which is set to expire on December 8, and work towards an arrangement that would allow the ISL’s 2025–26 season to commence.

"As directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) met on Monday, August 25, 2025, to deliberate on the way forward for the 2025-26 football season.

"Both parties approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India," read the statement by the AIFF.

The standoff began on July 11, when FSDL, AIFF’s commercial partner and ISL organisers, put the 2025-26 season “on hold” due to uncertainty over the renewal of the MRA. The suspension has already had severe repercussions, with at least three clubs either pausing first-team operations or suspending player and staff salaries.

The current MRA, signed in 2010, ensures that AIFF receives ₹50 crore annually from FSDL. It is set to expire on December 8, by which time the ISL would typically be in its third month of a normal September-to-April season. However, following an earlier Supreme Court directive, the AIFF has been barred from negotiating new terms until a final verdict is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case.

The football governing body also confirmed that, "The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 28."

With the Durand Cup now over, all attention will be on the Supreme Court hearing on Thursday as the future of Indian football stands at stake.

