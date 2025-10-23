Afghanistan fined for slow over-rate after Harare Test defeat

Dubai, Oct 23 (IANS) Afghanistan’s innings defeat to Zimbabwe in Harare came with an added penalty, as the team was fined 25 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the one-off Test that ended on Wednesday.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Afghanistan were found to be five overs short of their target, even after time allowances were taken into account.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

As per the ICC statement, “Afghanistan were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.”

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi accepted responsibility for the offence and agreed to the proposed sanction, which meant there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was laid by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, with third umpire Forster Mutizwa and fourth umpire Percival Sizara assisting in the process.

The disciplinary setback capped a disappointing end to Afghanistan’s outing in Harare, where Zimbabwe registered a landmark win — their first home Test victory since 2013 and their biggest-ever Test triumph by margin of runs.

Fast bowler Richard Ngarava was the hero of the day, producing a career-best spell that decimated Afghanistan’s batting order and secured a win by an innings and 73 runs.

Under overcast skies on the third morning, Ngarava’s relentless discipline and sharp movement earned him his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His effort ensured that the match, which had begun evenly, concluded inside three days — marking Zimbabwe’s first innings victory since 2001 and providing a moment of pride for the hosts after years of struggle in the longest format.

