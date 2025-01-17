A Dream Come True for Every Athlete": Swapnil Kusale on Receiving the Arjuna Award

New Delhi: After being felicitated with the prestigious Arjuna Award, Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale on Friday said that it is a dream of every athlete to get their hands on the National Sports Awards.

Indian Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Kusale said that he was very happy to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award on Friday. He also thanked the almighty for his achievements.

"It is a dream of every athlete to receive the award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with the coach. I am very happy and thankful to the almighty...," Kusale told ANI.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024.

On Friday, the National Sports Awards 2025 took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where the President of India awarded all the recipients of the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete were awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)