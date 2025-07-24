4th Test: Pant to not keep wickets due to foot injury, available to bat as per team requirements

Manchester, July 24 (IANS) India vice-captain Rishabh Pant won’t keep wickets in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Old Trafford because of a right foot injury, but he’s available to bat as per the team’s requirements, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pant initially didn’t join the team ahead of Day Two’s play, and later came to the ground with a moonboot on his right foot. The BCCI also said Dhruv Jurel will take up wicket-keeping duties in Pant’s absence. Incidentally, at Lord’s, Jurel filled in as the substitute keeper after a left index finger injury kept Pant out of keeping duties.

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” said the BCCI in an official update on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, IANS had reported that Pant wished to come out to bat for India in the ongoing match, despite the pain and taking a lot of injections on his injured right foot. Pant’s injury happened in the 68th over of India’s innings on day one’s play, when he attempted a premeditated reverse sweep off seam bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, but the ball hit his right boot after taking an inside edge. With the swelling on top of the foot taking the shape of a table tennis ball and some blood coming out as well, Pant was unable to put any weight on his injured foot.

Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with B. Sai Sudharsan. Scans later revealed that Pant has sustained a fracture on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, with the recovery period being a minimum of six weeks, which also rules him out of the fifth Test at The Oval starting on July 31.

