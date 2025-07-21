4th Test: Aakash Chopra flays team management for lack of clarity, continuity in dropping Rana and picking Kamboj

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra has flayed the team management on the England tour in the way Harshit Rana was relieved from the team after being called in as cover ahead of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and now Anshul Kamboj being called in for the same role.

The Indian team management had asked Harshit Rana to stay back after the India A tour as cover for the first Test due to doubts over the availability of some fast bowlers, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. He was sent back home from England ahead of the second Test, with Akash Deep being selected as a replacement for the rested Bumrah.

Now, ahead of the fourth Test, with the team trailing 1-2, allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the entire series and Arshdeep Singh set to miss the fourth Test, the Indian team management has called in Anshul Kamboj.

Chopra has been surprised by the dichotomy in the team management's actions vis-a-vis bringing in cover for pace bowlers because Rana, who could be a replacement player for the first Test, is no longer considered fit for the same role ahead of the fourth match of the same series.

"It's very interesting. There was a lot of chatter about Anshul Kamboj. He did well for India A as well, but when there was an opportunity earlier, the team management chose Harshit Rana first. Anshul was sent back home, and now we are learning about his name again," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Harshit Rana is not there. Now you have to wonder, what actually goes on? How do you determine who to keep and who to let go of? If you talk about performances for India A, Anshul's performance was better, but you kept Harshit Rana looking at continuity," he added.

Chopra was not happy with the lack of clarity from the team management on why Rana was sent back without giving any chance after the first match, and now Kamboj is being called up ahead of the fourth Test to be played at Manchester from Thursday.

He questioned the lack of clarity and continuity in selecting pace bowlers as cover.

"If that was the case, then you should have kept Harshit Rana now as well. But he is not there; Anshul Kamboj is there. No clarity whatsoever," said Chopra.

"Maybe the management knows, but nobody is telling us anything. This comes as no surprise. Anshul Kamboj was deserving; he is now with the team," he added.

--IANS

bsk/