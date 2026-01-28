4th T20I: It’s amazing, everyone in the team is in good space, says Shivam Dube

Visakhapatnam, Jan 28 (IANS) India seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube said the team is enjoying its cricket and preparing well for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup, adding that everyone in the team is in good space.

In the run-up to the mega event starting on February 7, defending champions India have aced their preparation by an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series and will now push towards a clean sweep over New Zealand.

“It's amazing and everyone in the team is in a good space. They are very free and they are enjoying the game. It's good. My bowling is going well. What I want to do is what I am trying in the matches and it's happening really nicely. I am trying to get better in my bowling and will get better in my batting as well,” Dube told broadcasters ahead of the fourth T20I at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Dube has looked leaner in recent outings and revealed that he has put in extra effort with the World Cup in mind. “Thank you, thank you so much for that compliment. I worked really hard because I knew the World Cup is coming and I needed to put myself one step ahead because yes, for me and my team, it's very important to be at my 100 percent. What I can be at my best is really important for me and yes, it's working now.”

He also spoke about a range-hitting session with fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the third T20I at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. “No, it's about something we need to work on. The range hitting doesn't come in a night or in a day. So we are working really hard on that and yes, after the game, we wanted to work on something. So we both went and had some good hits.”

Asked who managed to clear the boundary by the greatest distance, Dube said, “We both are good. I don't want to tell who's better. No, even he was almost there (in the second tier).”

