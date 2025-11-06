4th T20I: Australia make four changes, elect to bowl first against unchanged India

Carrara (Gold Coast), Nov 6 (IANS) Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T20I at the Carrara Oval on Thursday. The five-game series is poised at 1-1 and a win for either of the two teams will ensure they are ahead in their quest to eventually claim the trophy.

After winning the toss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius come in as the four changes due to first-choice players like Travis Head and Sean Abbott going to play Sheffield Shield in preparation for the Ashes.

“We don't play a lot here. It is great to be here, will try to get as much information about the surface as we can. It is great, five-match series going down to the last two games, both teams will be pumped,” he said.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his playing eleven is unchanged, in what is also the side’s first time of playing an international game in Gold Coast. “This is what you play bilaterals for, you challenge yourself and it is a beautiful stadium, everything to play for. The preparation has been good.

“We had a day off, had a good practice session yesterday. It looks like a subcontinent wicket, later on it might get slower, so we are happy to bat first. We were looking to bat first. Looks similar to Indian conditions, put runs on the board and we want to take up that challenge,” he said.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa

