3rd T20I: Bumrah, Bishnoi overshadow Phillips-Chapman carnage as New Zealand post 154-run target

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya came up with game-turning spells against New Zealand as the visitors’ batting unit fell like a deck of cards, leading to the BlackCaps posting 153/9 in 20 overs in the third T20I here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India got off to a solid start and restricted New Zealand to just 36/3 in the powerplay. Harshit Rana got the first breakthrough for the side in the opening over of the innings as a screamer from Hardik Pandya sent Devon Conway (1) back to the dugout on the third delivery of the game.

After a brilliant diving catch, Pandya turned up to bowl the second over and struck soon as No. 3 batter Rachin Ravindra (4) found his way back to the hut.

Glenn Phillips then found the gap for some boundaries in the next two overs as he looked to form a partnership with Tim Seifert (12), but Jasprit Bumrah was quick to dismiss the latter on his first delivery in the game in the fifth over as India concluded the powerplay overs with three wickets in the bag.

Kuldeep Yadav went costly in the ninth over, conceding 19 runs after being hit for a four and a couple of maximums by Mark Chapman and Phillips, as the Kiwis looked to build momentum. A change in bowling by skipper Suryakumar Yadav to bring Shivam Dube for the 10th over didn’t work well either, as the all-rounder was hit for 13 runs.

It was finally Ravi Bishnoi who broke the partnership with a googly on good length outside off to Chapman (32), who looked to drive it but ended up getting a big outside edge through to the wicketkeeper as Sanju Samson held onto a good, sharp catch.

The in-form Daryl Mitchell (14) then looked to take on the Indian bowlers, but Pandya struck for the second time in the game, leading to the former’s early dismissal. Bishnoi too kept up with his momentum and picked out Phillips (48) as the visitors’ batting unit crumbled like cookies.

Skipper Mitchell Santner came to the rescue and looked to provide some respite with some boundaries in the middle, but a double breakthrough in Bumrah’s 18th over saw Kyle Jamieson (3) and Matt Henry (1) walking back disappointed as New Zealand’s collapse continued.

Bumrah’s wicket-taking spree continued as he sent Santner packing in the final over, but much of the work was done as the BlackCaps pushed themselves to reach 153/9 at the end of their 20-over quota.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3-17, Ravi Bishnoi 2-18) against India.

