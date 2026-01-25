3rd T20I: Abhishek, Suryakumar shine as India clinch series with 3-0 lead

Guwahati, Jan 25 (IANS) With the T20 World Cup just days away, Team India sent a clear warning to their rivals, crushing New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The comprehensive victory also sealed the five-match series 3-0 in India’s favour, leaving the BlackCaps reeling.

Read More

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led side was handed an early setback in their chase when Matt Henry dismissed Sanju Samson in the very first ball of the second innings, opener Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and the skipper made sure that the team wasn’t affected by the blow and led the hosts to a brilliant victory.

The trio was ruthless and aimed to hit every ball they faced as the white Kookaburra soared across the ground, with India finishing off the chase before even drinks were taken.

Abhishek and Kishan shared a 53-run partnership in just 19 balls before the latter was dismissed, scoring an explosive 13-ball 28, hitting three fours and a couple of sixes.

But what followed next was absolute carnage as Abhishek and Suryakumar lit up the stadium and unleashed the beat within. While the opening batter hit the second-fastest fifty ever by an Indian, the skipper continued his fine form with the bat, sending positive signs heading into the World Cup as defending champions.

Abhishek remained unbeaten, scoring 68 off just 20 deliveries, while Surya remained unbeaten at 57 off 26 deliveries, helping India to chase down an average target in just 10 overs.

Earlier, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned the game against New Zealand on its head as the BlackCaps collapsed to 153/9 in 20 overs.

India began strongly, restricting New Zealand to 36/3 in the powerplay. Hardik Pandya made an immediate impact, helping Harshit Rana remove Devon Conway (1) in the first over with a brilliant diving catch and then picked Rachin Ravindra (4) himself after taking charge of the second over. Jasprit Bumrah followed by dismissing Tim Seifert (12) on his first delivery, giving India three early wickets.

Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman tried to rebuild with boundaries in the middle overs as Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube conceded runs, failing to stem the flow. However, Ravi Bishnoi broke the partnership, bowling Chapman (32) through a well-flighted googly and later removing Phillips (48), triggering a batting collapse.

Pandya struck again to remove Daryl Mitchell (14), while Bumrah’s fiery spell claimed Kyle Jamieson (3) and Mitchell Santner while Matt Henry (1) was run out as the visitors barely survived through the innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3-17, Ravi Bishnoi 2-18) lost to India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Suryakumar Yadav 57; Matt Henry 1-28, Ish Sodhi 1-28) by eight wickets.

--IANS

vi/