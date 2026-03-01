3rd ODI: Skipper Healy's century guides Australia to 185-run victory over IND-W

Hobart, Mar 1 (IANS) Skipper Alyssa Healy's 158 and Alana King's (4-33) helped Australia bowled out India for 224 runs in 45.1 and register a dominant 185-run win in the third ODI of the multi-format series, here at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

With this win, Australia clinched the ODI series 3-0 and took a lead of 6-2 in the multi-format series.

Earlier, Australia posted a massive 409/7 in 50 overs after losing the toss. Captain Alyssa Healy played a brilliant knock of 158 in her final ODI appearance, while Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 106.

India had a poor start to the chase as Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for a duck by Nicola Carey in the second over. Pratika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues tried to rebuild the innings and added 52 runs for the second wicket. Pratika scored 27 off 21 balls before she was dismissed in the eighth over.

Ashleigh Gardner then removed Jemimah, who made a quick 42 off 29 balls, hitting nine boundaries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol added 34 runs, but Australia struck back quickly.

Harleen, Harmanpreet, Richa Ghosh and Kashvee Gautam were dismissed within five overs, leaving India struggling at 137/7 during the mid-stage.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana added 63 runs for the eighth wicket to delay the end. Deepti scored 29 off 47 balls before she was bowled by Alana King in the 40th over. Rana made a fighting 44, but Georgia Wareham took the final wicket as India were all out in 45.1 overs.

Earlier in the day, Australia started steadily and scored 27 runs in the first five overs. India got an early breakthrough when Kashvee Gautam dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for 14. After that, Alyssa Healy and Georgia Voll built a strong partnership of 104 runs for the second wicket. Voll reached her fifty in 42 balls before she was caught by Harleen Deol off Sneh Rana’s bowling in the 22nd over.

Healy brought up her half-century in 49 balls and completed her century in just 76 balls. She was finally bowled by Rana in the 37th over after scoring 158 off 98 balls.

Beth Mooney then took control of the innings. She reached her fifty in 54 balls and later completed her century in 82 balls. Mooney stayed unbeaten on 106 as Australia crossed the 400-run mark and finished with a huge total of 409/7.

Brief Scores: Australia Women 409/7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 158, Beth Mooney 106 not out, Georgia Voll 62; Sneh Rana 2-66, Shree Charani 2-106) beat India Women 224/10 in 45.1 overs (Sneh Rana 44, Jemimah Rodrigues 42; Alana King 4-33, Georgia Wareham 2-3) by 185 runs.

