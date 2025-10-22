2nd Test: South Africa's Muthusamy and Rabada turn tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback

Rawalpindi, Oct 22 (IANS) Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada engineered a stunning lower-order revival that left Pakistan reeling on the third day in Rawalpindi, as South Africa seized control of the second and final Test of the series with a 71-run first-innings lead.

Muthusamy’s composed 89 and Rabada’s explosive 71 — his maiden Test fifty, coming off just 38 balls — flipped the script after the visitors had slumped to 210 for 7. By stumps, Pakistan were effectively 94 for 4, facing an uphill climb in a match that had swung dramatically in South Africa’s favour.

The day began with debutant Asif Afridi completing a dream five-wicket haul, becoming the oldest man to take a five-for on Test debut for Pakistan. Asif struck in his first over when Kyle Verreynne edged behind, and trapped Tristan Stubbs for 76 and Simon Harmer soon after to leave South Africa tottering. When Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen lbw, the visitors were 210 for 7, still trailing by 48.

From there, Muthusamy anchored South Africa’s resistance. He shared a 71-run partnership with Keshav Maharaj and a 98-run stand with Rabada — the second time in Test history that both the ninth and tenth wickets added fifty-plus runs, and the first since the Adelaide Test in 1998.

Maharaj (30) enjoyed slices of luck — dropped at silly mid-off by Imam-ul-Haq, almost stumped off Asif Afridi, and reprieved on a return catch — but together they defied Pakistan’s spinners and pacers alike.

Once Maharaj fell, charging down to Noman, South Africa were still 27 behind. But Rabada launched a counterattack of rare ferocity. He swung Noman over his head for four, slog-swept Sajid Khan for six, and then dispatched Shaheen Shah Afridi for consecutive boundaries before taking another six off Sajid.

His fifty came via a deft cut through point, followed by a towering hit over long-on off Salman Agha. As Rabada blazed away, Muthusamy quietly moved into the 80s, though neither could reach three figures — Rabada holed out to long-on to give Asif his sixth wicket and Pakistan a belated breakthrough.

South Africa’s total of 404 gave them a vital 71-run lead and deflated Pakistan’s early advantage. But the visitors weren’t done. Despite starting his spell with a no-ball, Rabada soon found rhythm and, alongside Harmer, reduced Pakistan to 16 for 3.

Harmer trapped Imam-ul-Haq (9) lbw, then dismissed Shan Masood (0) in his next over, while Rabada removed Abdullah Shafique (6) for the second time in the series.

Babar Azam, however, offered resistance with a composed 49 not out, his best innings of the series. Unfazed by South Africa’s aggression, he pierced the gaps with crisp drives and a commanding pull, finding brief support from Saud Shakeel (11 off 43).

The pair added 44 before Shakeel edged Harmer to Aiden Markram at slip. Mohammad Rizwan, unbeaten on 16, joined Babar to take Pakistan to 94 for 4 at stumps.

--IANS

hs/bsk/