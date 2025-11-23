2nd Test: Really special in front of full house, says Muthusamy after maiden ton

Guwahati, Nov 23 (IANS) South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy seized the spotlight on Day 2 of the second Test between the Proteas and India here at the Barsapara Stadium with a brilliant maiden century that helped the visitors elevate their overnight score from 247/6 to 489 at the close of their first innings. He described it as a special moment to reach the three-figure mark at a packed ground and expressed satisfaction at contributing to the team’s total.

Muthusamy, who recently won the ICC Player of the Month award, received brilliant support from wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (45 off 122) and Marco Jansen from the other end as the latter notched up 93 runs off 91 deliveries before falling short of a well-deserved century.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, the batting all-rounder, who notched up 109 runs off 206 deliveries while batting at No. 7, said, “It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important.”

When asked about his strategy when he was in the middle, with the team having lost six wickets, he added, “It was just to build partnerships and to really try and extend the innings and then score runs in between. I think Scholesy (Verreynne) did really well today and Marco was special. And the other guys chipped in as well, which was awesome.”

Jansen was terrific with the bat as he hit six fours and a massive seven sixes, leaving the Indian bowlers in trouble. His towering sixes helped him get into the nervous nineties, only before he was unluckily dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Muthusamy was all praises for the tall cricketer and lauded his six-hitting abilities, saying, “Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special. Special ball striking. It was fantastic from him. It was awesome.”

The batting all-rounder survived an lbw scare after a successful review gave him a life. He took ample time to discuss with Verreynne before gesturing to the umpire for a review. He said that he felt relieved when the big screen showed ‘a little scratch’ confirming that the ball had brushed past his glove before landing on the pad.

“Around the noise and the emotion, I was just really disappointed. And when I was standing with Scholesy, I said, ‘You know, it might’ve just brushed my glove, I think I might be okay.’ And then when it came up on the DRS, it was fantastic that there was a little scratch on it. I did kind of feel something, but I think just with the emotion and the disappointment of being given out, it didn't register straightaway until a little bit later,” he added.

--IANS

vi/