2nd Test: Mulder’s 367 leads Proteas to 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, July 8 (IANS) Stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder’s monumental 367 proved to be the point of difference as Zimbabwe were handed a massive an innings and 236 runs defeat by world champions South Africa in the second Test to sweep the series 2-0 at Queen’s Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe began Day 3 at 51 for 1 in 16 overs, still trailing by 405 runs. Takudzwanashe Kaitano (40) was the first to depart with debutant Senuran Muthusamy continuing his brilliant start, after picking four wickets in the first innings, to dismiss the opener.

Wiaan Mulder could do no wrong as he bowled over veteran batter Sean Williams (11). Skipper Craig Ervine (49) showed resistance in what can only be described as a lost cause. Muthusamy ended the 49-run stand, with Mulder taking the catch at slips, as he dismissed Nick Welch (55).

From thereon, the pacers once again ran through the Zimbabwe middle order with Codi Yusuf striking twice to send Wessly Madhevere (5) and Tafadzwa Tsiga (1) back to the pavilion. Kundai Matigimu and Blessing Buzarabani both were dismissed for nought by Corbin Bosch.

Wellington Masakadza (17*) and Tanaka Chivanga (22) did prove some challenge for the 10th wicket stand but with two days remaining, it was a question of when Zimbabwe lose the final wicket and it was Muthusamy who once again proved his worth by claiming the scalp of the latter and sealing the historic victory.

Brief scores: South Africa 626/5 in 114 overs (Wiaan Mulder 367 not out, Kyle Verreynne 43; Tanak Chivanga 2-112, Kundai Matigimu 2-124) defeat Zimbabwe 170 & 220/10 in 77.3 overs (Nick Welch 55, Craig Ervine 49; Corbin Bosch 4-38, Senuran Muthusamy 3-77) by an innings and 236 runs.

--IANS

