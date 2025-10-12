2nd Test: Injured Sudharsan has not taken the field on Day 3 as precautionary measure, says BCCI

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) India’s left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan will not take the field on day three of the ongoing second and final Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after sustaining an impact injury while taking a catch during day two’s play.

Sudharsan sustained an injury to his hand while taking a sharp catch of West Indies’ opener John Campbell off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling on the second ball of the eighth over of the visitors’ innings.

Campbell’s slog-sweep hit the helmet of Sudharsan, fielding at forward short leg, and despite that, he ensured the ball didn’t pop out of his hands. But Sudharsan had to go off the field to get his hand treated and didn’t field for the rest of day two’s play, with substitute fielder Devdutt Padikkal taking the fielding duties at forward short leg.

"Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. He has not taken the field today as a precautionary measure. The injury is not serious, and he is doing fine. He continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," the board said in a statement on Sunday during day three’s play.

Sudharsan had contributed a composed 87 off 165 balls and hit 12 boundaries in India’s first innings total of 518/5 declared in 134.2 overs. He was involved in a match-defining stand of 193 off 306 balls for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who top-scored with 175.

It was followed by skipper Shubman Gill making 129 not out – his tenth ton in Tests and fifth century of this year. With day three starting brightly for India as Kuldeep Yadav castled Shai Hope for 36, the hosts' are still favourites to wrap up a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

