2nd Test: India could have put a little more pressure on batters, says Kumble

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes India could have applied “a little more pressure” on the West Indies batters on a docile Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch, even as the hosts remain on the brink of sealing a 2-0 series win.

“What India could have done better was to put a little more pressure on the batters,” Kumble said after day four. “The pitch was really docile. But credit to the West Indian batters as well. I know we’re looking at it from an Indian bowling perspective, but I thought the West Indies batters really applied themselves.”

Kumble revealed that he had spoken with West Indies head coach Darren Sammy before play and credited the visitors for answering their captain’s call for application.

“I had a brief chat with Darren Sammy yesterday morning, and the first thing he said was, ‘I wish our batters could apply themselves more.’ They’ve now shown the coach that they can do it. We saw that yesterday and again today. Even the tail-enders applied themselves really well. I thought the No. 10 and No. 11 batted brilliantly to frustrate the Indian bowlers. Maybe, India could have applied a bit more pressure through field placements to force mistakes.”

Kumble’s remarks came at the end of a long, grinding day for India. What initially seemed like a stroll towards a 2-0 series win turned into a test of endurance, as the hosts fielded for 200 overs since the middle of day two before being asked to chase 121.

By stumps, India were 63/1, with B Sai Sudharsan (30*) and KL Rahul (25*) guiding the side to safety after the early loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts now need just 58 more runs to complete victory, but the road to that modest target was anything but easy.

When West Indies resumed their second innings midway through day three, few would have expected them to drag the match into the final day. Reduced to 35/2 after quick strikes from Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, the visitors found unlikely heroes in John Campbell and Shai Hope.

The pair stitched a defiant 177-run stand for the third wicket — a partnership that not only revived West Indies’ innings but also restored pride to their Test side. Campbell’s 115 was his maiden Test hundred in his 50th innings, while Hope ended an eight-year wait for a century with a composed 103.

“West Indies went past the follow-on mark and ensured that India had to bat again,” Kumble said, singling out Hope’s resilience.

“I thought Shai Hope was exceptional. We all know his potential. He’s done it consistently in white-ball cricket. He had a great start to his Test career as well. I remember when I was a coach and we toured the West Indies, he played a practice game before the series started, batted brilliantly, got a hundred, and looked the part. Since then, his performances dipped a bit, but to get his first fifty after 31 innings and now a hundred today, he really looked solid. I’m sure he’s now taken that No. 4 role very seriously, and that’s something the West Indies will want to build on moving forward.”

Hope’s partnership with Campbell set the tone for a day of stubborn resistance. From 293/4, West Indies slid to 311/9, before Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) frustrated India further by batting out 25.2 overs for the final wicket — their 79-run stand becoming West Indies’ second-best of the year.

Despite three wickets each from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, India’s bowlers were made to sweat under the Delhi sun. The decision to enforce the follow-on — after bowling West Indies out for 311 in 81.5 overs in the first innings — looked bold at the time but grew increasingly taxing as the fourth day wore on.

As the shadows lengthened, Rahul and Sudharsan calmly saw off the remaining overs, ensuring there were no late hiccups. The result may appear inevitable now, but the match has already reinforced the timeless truth of Test cricket — that it rewards patience, persistence, and the power to endure.

On Tuesday, India will return needing 58 more runs.

--IANS

hs/