2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake: ABD on Kohli’s 50-over career

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) South African batting legend AB de Villiers believes that while Virat Kohli still has several strong years of cricket left in him, the 2027 World Cup will likely be the “cherry on the cake” - a fitting finale to his illustrious ODI career.

De Villiers has called on fans to celebrate Kohli and support him as he seeks balance in life during the latter stages of his career. Kohli endured a slow start in the Australia series, struggling in the first two matches, but rediscovered his form at the perfect moment in the third ODI, scoring a composed 74 off 81 balls to guide India to a convincing nine-wicket victory.

Despite his recent heroics, Kohli faced heavy criticism earlier in the series, with some questioning his ability to remain a key figure heading into the 2027 World Cup. Addressing the discussion on his YouTube channel, De Villiers praised his long-time friend, saying that Kohli has changed the game forever and deserves unwavering support, regardless of how he chooses to shape the remainder of his illustrious career.

"I want to remind you guys that's the kind of player you want to celebrate. Allow him to find his balance in life towards the backend of his career. Just celebrate him. He has changed the game forever. He deserves a bit of a 'thank', and hopefully you play for another five years; if you don't, we are right behind you," said De Villiers.

De Villiers believes that the 2027 World Cup will likely serve as the final chapter in Virat Kohli’s illustrious career - the “cherry on the cake” of an extraordinary journey. The former South African captain expressed confidence that Kohli still has up to five more years of top-level cricket left in him, but suggested that the 2027 edition of the tournament could mark his farewell from the international stage.

"In my opinion, the 2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake on a finish to his career. The IPL is a different story. We might see him go for three or four or maybe even five years. It does not take a lot out of you, even if it is a very intense tournament. You can prepare for those two to three months, but a World Cup is a four-year cycle. Really big build up and takes a lot out of the body and the system and the space that you try to find yourself in, family time. We have heard Virat speak often about how important that is for him," said De Villiers.

De Villiers believes Kohli will play a crucial role within the team, particularly as a guiding mentor for the younger players.

"He (Virat) plays a huge role in that time from a mental aspect. The kind of confidence the youngsters take from his presence, you can't put a number on that. It is irreplaceable. The kind of impact they have on the players around them and the confidence the other players take from them is absolutely huge. Never forget that even if they do not perform sometimes. They have a huge impact," said De Villiers.

The former captain will next be seen in the India jersey during the three-match ODI series against South Africa later next month.

--IANS

ab/bsk/