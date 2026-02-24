1st ODI: Proud of team for the bounce back after T20I defeat, says Healy after Australia’s win

Brisbane, Feb 24 (IANS) Captain Alyssa Healy hailed Australia’s clinical response to the scrutiny they faced after the T20I series loss to India as her side cruised to a six-wicket win over the reigning World Champions in the opening ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Read More

“Pretty pleased with that. A little bit was put on us after the T20I series about how we would bounce back. To come out and play the way we did today was clinical. Proud of the group for the bounceback,” Healy said after Australia chased down 215 with authority to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After dismissing India for 214, Australia’s chase was calm and confident, qualities Healy says are typical of a team that excels in the 50-over format. “Like I said at the toss, we really enjoy this format and are good at it. We like to keep the pressure on for long periods. It suits us,” she said.

That method was evident from the outset. Healy set the tone with a fluent half-century, sharing a 55-run opening stand before combining with Beth Mooney to steady the innings after a brief wobble. Mooney’s composed 76 ensured there were no alarms, while Annabel Sutherland’s unbeaten knock sealed the result comfortably.

India had earlier threatened in patches. Smriti Mandhana’s 58 and Harmanpreet Kaur’s fighting effort provided resistance, but Australia’s bowlers struck at key intervals to prevent any sustained momentum. The target, widely viewed as under par on a surface offering early seam and later grip, never truly stretched the hosts.

The victory also maintained Australia’s remarkable dominance in Brisbane as the hosts now extended their multiformat winning record to 21-0 at Allan Border Field. “It's an astonishing record 21-0 (at this venue). Hopefully, the girls can keep it going,” Healy noted, acknowledging the team’s formidable history at the ground.

The skipper quickly shifted focus to the next challenge in Hobart and underlined the need for swift adjustment, saying, “We've got to do it all again in Hobart. Hopefully, we can go to Hobart and adapt to the conditions there quickly as well.”

Healy also admitted the physical toll of a packed season, hinting that recovery will be key ahead of the second ODI, as she added, “It's probably about dressing room recovery leading into that game. Some tired bodies around. Have had really heavy seasons. Really pleased for tonight, hopefully the girls are buoyed by that.”

The two sides will play the second ODI on Friday.

--IANS

vi/bsk/