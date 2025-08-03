134th Durand Cup: Punjab FC start campaign with late win over Karbi Anglong

Kokrajhar (Assam), Aug 3 (IANS) Punjab FC began their 134th Durand Cup campaign with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC), at the SAI Stadium here on Sunday.

In a closely contested Group D tie, KAMSFC stunned the ISL side with a 69th-minute goal from Joseph Olaleye, before Pramveer (73’) and Konsam Sanathoi Singh (90+2’) turned the game around in the final quarter of the match and gave the Shers a winning start to their campaign.

The Shers showed early attacking intent, with chances falling to debutant Vishal and Suhail. Karbi keeper Gojen Hanse stood tall, pulling off crucial saves, including a double attempt in the 12th minute and another fingertip denial from Kipgen’s strike that hit the crossbar in the 16th minute.

Against the run of play, Karbi nearly took the lead when Joseph Bempah forced a flying save from Ravi Kumar in the 29th minute. Off the resulting corner, a handball gave Karbi Anglong a penalty. But Lunminlen Haokip fired it wide, letting Punjab off the hook.

Despite controlling possession and creating multiple half-chances, Punjab couldn’t break through Karbi Anglong’s disciplined defence, with Harbamon Timung leading from the back. The first half ended goalless.

The second half saw Punjab dominate the tempo, with Lhungdim testing Gojen again from distance, and Ninthoi continuing to deliver dangerous balls into the box.

However, it was Karbi Anglong who struck first. Nigerian midfielder Victor Jackson launched a lofted ball to Olaleye in front from the centre of the field, who took advantage of Ravi Kumar being off his line to place it beautifully from outside the box inside the goal in the 69th minute and give the I-League side the lead.

Punjab responded quickly. Four minutes later, a corner from substitute Shami found Pramveer, who rose above the defence to head home the equaliser between the keeper and defender on the bottom right corner.

The Shers kept pushing the Karbi Anglong defense, trying to find the winner, but were not able to find the finishing touch.

In added time, with the match heading for a draw, Uvais floated in a teasing cross from the left which found Konsam Singh, unmarked inside the box. Konsam met the cross on the volley and smashed home the winner in the 90+2 minute, sealing all three points for the Shers.

The win gives Punjab FC a vital early boost in their Group D campaign, while KAMSFC, despite a spirited performance, will rue missed chances and their inability to hold on to the lead as they end their 2025 Durand Cup campaign without a single win. Punjab FC will face ITBP FT in their next group D encounter on Wednesday.

--IANS

bsk/