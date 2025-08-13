100th season of the Plunket Shield to start on November 18

Wellington, Aug 13 (IANS) The 2025/26 Plunket Shield, New Zealand’s domestic first-class competition, will begin on November 18. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed it will be the 100th season of the tournament, with the eighth and final round to start from March 27.

Plunket Shield was first introduced in 1906 and has been played in a round-robin format since 1921/22. “The Plunket Shield was first awarded in 1906, by the Governor of New Zealand, Lord Plunket, and was given to Canterbury as the association with the best record that season.”

“The 1921-22 summer was the start of the men's domestic first-class competition as we know it, with the Plunket Shield competed for on a seasonal basis featuring four of today's six Major Associations, with Central Districts (1950-51) and Northern Districts (1956-57) later additions.”

“Fast forward to 2025 and, accounting for the five suspended seasons during World War 2 (1939-1945), the upcoming summer is the 100th season of the men’s first-class competition, known as the Plunket Shield. It's a significant milestone for the game in this country and one worth celebrating,” said NZC statistician Francis Payne said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wellington Firebirds fast bowler Michael Snedden has perhaps the strongest connection to the Plunket Shield as a fourth generation first-class player. He’s following the footsteps of his father Martin, grandfather Warwick and his great grandfather Nessie Snedden who played in the inaugural 1921/22 season.

NZC further said a special commemorative logo will be unveiled to mark the 100th season and will also unveil a Plunket Shield all-time XI as part of centenary celebrations leading into and during the season.

“All the players who've been involved in that competition, the stars, the journeymen, and the those who only appeared briefly - they've all contributed to one of the country's best known sporting competitions, and helped build it into the success it is today.”

"It's been said before and I agree, our domestic competitions are the equal of any others in the world, and the Plunket Shield is the jewel in that crown. The basis for the BLACKCAPS side that won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and achieved that wonderful piece of history in India last year is the Plunket Shield."

"It continues to produce international-ready BLACKCAPS and demonstrate its relevance, more than 100 years on from when it began," said NZC CEO Scott Weenink.

--IANS

nr/