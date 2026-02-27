Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film!

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) The makers of director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film on Friday announced that ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja would be scoring the music of their film.

Production house Kannan Ravi Group released a poster on social media confirming the development.

It may be recalled that only a day ago, the makers had, in a statement, announced that Aishwarya Rajinikanth would be producing their film.

Kannan Ravi Group, which produced the superhit Tamil film, 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', in its statement, said, "We are a production house that firmly believes that cinema thrives on meaningful collaborations, as filmmaking is truly a collective art built on shared vision, passion, and trust."

It went on to say, "With immense pride and excitement, Kanna Ravi Group is delighted to announce our collaboration with Ms. Aishwarya Rajinikanth for KRG Group's Production No. 9."

Stating that the ambitious project had been planned as a grand multi-lingual release, the production house said that the film would release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching audiences across the nation.

"Conceived as a wholesome and sure-shot entertainer, the film promises to deliver a powerful and engaging cinematic experience for viewers of all backgrounds," the group said and added that it felt honoured to present the prestigious venture and that it looked forward to creating something truly memorable for audiences everywhere.

For the unaware, producer Kannan Ravi, who produced the Jiiva-starrer 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', is an Indian businessman based out of Dubai.

Sources close to the production house say that they have a number of films planned and that Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film is one among them.

'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', which released for Pongal this year after it became evident that Vijay's Janayagan's release was getting postponed, emerged a superhit. In fact, actor Jiiva, overwhelmed by the film's emphatic success, had penned a note of gratitude to audiences, in which he had said that "every message and every word of encouragement" that was sent to him by fans and audiences had touched him deeply.

The film, which released on January 15, took a strong opening at the box office, thanks to praise from the critics and a strong word of mouth publicity from the audiences.

--IANS

mkr/