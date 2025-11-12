Yuvan Shankar Raja sings in G V Prakash's music for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) National Award winning music director G V Prakash on Wednesday disclosed that another ace music director of Tamil cinema, Yuvan Shankar Raja, had sung a song in his music for actor Sivakarthikeyan's eagerly awaited period film, 'Parasakthi'.

Interestingly, 'Parasakthi' will be G V Prakash's 100th film as a music director.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, G V Prakash wrote, "The legendary @thisisysr bro sings for #Parasakthi … here we gooooo. #GV100 becomes more special."

The film, which is being directed by Sudha Kongara, has triggered huge interest. In fact, only recently, the makers of the film announced that actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in the film, had begun dubbing for his portions in the film.

It may be recalled that the makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film.

In August, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the Pollachi schedule.

Sources in the know say that some important sequences in the film were shot during this schedule, which began on July 18. However, Sivakarthikeyan had joined the unit a little later.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa and Sreeleela, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

