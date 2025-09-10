YRF Music releases extended 'Saiyaara' album with unreleased songs

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) In view of the massive love received for the music of Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara", YRF Music has released the extended album from the movie, with two more unreleased songs.

The Album will include the unreleased numbers - "Barbaad" - Rock Version and "Saath Tu Chal Humsafar", along with the sixteen Original Soundtrack (OST) instrumentals, and the previously released seven tracks from the drama.

Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, YRF, said: “YRF has been a pioneer of original music and stories that continue to define eras. Saiyaara is one such shining result of this original creation, which proves that original Indian music can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s biggest albums."

"Its global success shows us that audiences everywhere crave authenticity, and YRF Music is proud to deliver that consistently. With one of the most enviable music catalogues in Indian cinema, YRF Music has built a legacy that resonates across time and technology," he added.

On Friday, the lead pair of "Saiyaara" - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda thanked the audience as the musical romantic drama completed 50 days of release.

Sharing a couple of photographs of celebrating the milestone moment with each other, Ahaan and Aneet penned in a joint statement, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you."

Reiterating how love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, they added: "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward...- Aneet & Ahaan."

