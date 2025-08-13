You are a legend, says director Vignesh Shivan to stunt choreographer Peter Hein

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of actress Nayanthara, has now disclosed that he always gets inspired when he meets ace stunt choreographer Peter Hein and has gone on to call him a legend.

Vignesh Shivan made this disclosure when he penned an adorable birthday message to Peter Hein who recently celebrated his birthday.

In his birthday wish to the ace stuntmaster, which he shared on his Instagram page, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "In every craft there is one Baap! The one amazing technician who gives the frame everything that he has! In such a difficult craft! This man has endured the greatest of challenges and made sure we experience some unimaginable moments ! I always get inspired when I get to meet him, spend time, hear their stories and experiences! Me and my team love this man and his grit & talent @peterheinoffl. Happy birthday master! You are a legend."

For the unaware, Peter Hein has worked with Vignesh Shivan in his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). The film, which is an eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, is scheduled to hit screens on September 18 this year.

It may be recalled that director Vignesh Shivan, in April this year, had penned a lengthy post in which he had announced that post production work of the film had begun. He had also thanked his entire team for their hard work, passion, honesty and love for the film.

He had then said, "Abundance of passion, love, honesty and hard work from each and everyone has built #LoveInsuranceKompany. Every day of shoot had a lot of challenges! But we never forgot to have a smile and also enjoy the process !"

The director said that without the support of everyone in the film, whatever magic they had tried to create in the film wouldn’t have been possible.

"Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie," Vignesh Shivan said and added that, "Post production works kick start with all your love and support!"

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, Love Insurance Kompany will feature actors S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an impressive technical team. It has cinematography by ace cinematographer Ravivarman and music by Anirudh. Pradeep Ragav has been assigned the task of editing the film.

