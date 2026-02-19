Yogi Babu-starrer Kenatha Kanom's first look released

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Arya on Thursday released the first look of late Director Suresh Sangaiah’s upcoming film 'Kenatha Kanom', featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Arya wrote, "Delighted to reveal the first look poster of #KenathaKanom. Looks intriguing and promising. Best wishes to the entire team for a big success."

Yogi Babu will look to captivate audiences once again with 'Kenatha Kanom', a Jio Hotstar Original.

Sources close to the unit of the film said that the occasion carried profound emotional significance to the unit, as the film’s director, Suresh Sangaiah, had passed away only recently.

Revered for his exceptional directorial brilliance in 'Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu' and 'Sathya Sodhanai', Suresh Sangaiah's works remain cherished milestones in the landscape of Indian cinema.

The first look of 'Kenathaa Kanom' presents a grounded, rustic aesthetic that hints at a situational, character-driven, fun-filled drama rather than overt comedy. Yogi Babu is positioned in the centre of a gathering of villagers. His folded-hands and earnest expression suggest humour emerging organically from circumstances and the confusion that prevails. The earthy colour palette, layered composition, and rugged title design further reinforce the rural setting, indicating a narrative where comedy and drama intertwine through everyday chaos, community dynamics, and subtle absurdity.

Apart from Yogi Babu, who essays the protagonist’s role, the film will also feature actors Lovelyn chandrasekhar, Ramakrishnan, Raichel Rabecca, George Mariyam, Mottai Rajendiran, Kavitha Barathi, Kalaipandiyan, Hello kandasamy among many others.

On the technical front, the film has Nivas K Prasanna composing music for it. V. Thiyagarajan handles its cinematography while R Ramar is overseeing its editing. P.L. Subentar is taking care of art direction. Sudesh serves as the stunt director. P. Kathavarayan and T.P. Sasi Kumar are the Production Executives, with A.R. Amalraj as the Executive Producer. The film is being produced by R. Ramesh Babu and Jegan Baskaran.

