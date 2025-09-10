Why is mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra making faces?

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child, shared a playful video of herself making goofy faces.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Kesari’ actress posted a video where she is seen making funny faces while looking at the camera. Alongside it, Chopra wrote, “Phir se bina matlab ke faces.” She also added singer Emily Watts’s popular track “La Vie en rose” as background score for the music. In the video, Parineeti could be seen fixing her hair, winking and making a pout.

In her next follow-up post, she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “Blow dry ki zaroorat.” In the click, the mom-to-be is seen flashing her big smile for the camera.

Last week, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress shared a glimpse of how the month of August looked for her. Posting a carousel of photos and videos. Parineeti captioned it as “Random tidbits from August.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is cherishing her pregnancy phase and has been sharing glimpses of it through photos on social media. On August 25, Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news with a sweet post featuring a cake decorated with the words ‘1+1=3,’ along with a short video of them walking hand-in-hand.

Reports suggest that the couple is likely to welcome their first child either towards the end of this year or in the early months of next year.

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actress is set to make her comeback with an upcoming Netflix series, which is yet to be titled. The project also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in key roles.

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

--IANS

ps/