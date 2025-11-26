Why Avika Gor calls herself officially the ‘shadi shuda paglu’

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Television actress Avika Gor revealed why she playfully refers to herself as the ‘shadi shuda paglu.’

In her latest post on Instagram, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress talked about the excitement and novelty of being a newlywed during the wedding season. She mentioned enjoying dressing up with traditional symbols of marriage—sindoor (vermilion applied in the hair parting) and mangalsutra (sacred necklace worn by married women). Avika also invited others to relate, asking if anyone else experienced a similar phase after getting married.

Sharing her photo, the actress wrote, “Wedding season is here and as a newlywed I get to dress up with my sindoor and mangalsutra. Officially the 'shadi shuda paglu' Anyone else went through this phase?.” Avika Gor is seen in a stylish pink outfit. She completed her look with sindoor and a mangalsutra, embracing her newlywed vibe.

Avika Gor recently married her long-time boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” The actress also shared her experience of tying the knot on national television. She stated, “When we decided to do this, we were very aware that there would be criticism—we weren’t surprised by that at all. But I’ve been making unconventional choices since a young age, including when I started working and even when I got married. There were always people who didn’t agree with what I was doing. Still, I’ve always believed in carving my own path.”

Describing her wedding as just another chapter in their journey, the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress mentioned, “I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy. It takes a lot to handle criticism and still keep going with what you believe in. That’s the reason I’m here today.”

--IANS

ps/