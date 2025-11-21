Why Aditya Seal can’t believe it’s already been four years since he married Anushka Ranjan

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Aditya Seal took to social media to celebrate his wedding anniversary. He shared that he still can’t believe how quickly four years have flown by since he married Anushka Ranjan.

Marking his anniversary with heartfelt reflections, Aditya expressed gratitude for the love, growth and joy they’ve experienced together. In his anniversary post, the actor expressed disbelief at how quickly four years had passed since their wedding. He shared that it still feels as fresh as just a few days ago. Aditya Seal described Anushka Ranjan as someone who feels like a part of him he has known forever — his perfect match and true soulmate. The ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actor affectionately compared their bond to two things that naturally belong together.

Sharing their monochrome mushy clicks, Aditya wrote, “4 years?? Really?? Feels no more than 4 days yet feels like i have known you my whole life. Maybe that’s what soulmates are. My other half. The ying to my yang. The chhola to my bhatura. I Love You.”

Anushka Ranjan too marked their anniversary with a heartwarming post. She shared that life has become brighter, more joyful, and filled with warmth ever since Aditya entered it. Her post read, “Four years married (Ring emoji) and we’re still those two idiots who laugh at our own jokes, get excited over small things, make up in five minutes, and behave like kids who can’t believe they actually found each other.”

“Here’s to the love, the chaos, the comfort, the growing up, the growing together.. and the fact that life just feels lighter, funnier, and kinder with you in it. Happy 4 years, Forever acting silly with you (sic),” Anushka added.

Anushka and Aditya’s love story began at an event. While Anushka felt an instant pull toward him, Aditya wasn’t particularly taken at first.

But as they spent more time together, their bond deepened, eventually blossoming into love. After dating for a while, the couple sealed their relationship with a grand wedding in Mumbai on November 21, 2021.

--IANS

ps/