When Kamini Kaushal about her love for puppetry

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The late actress Kamini Kaushal was fond of puppetry. She used to make puppets with a high-level of detailing.

A recently resurfaced video of the late actress shows her talking about puppetry, and how it influenced the artiste in her.

In the video, she said, “When you are doing puppetry, there is an extension. You make an extension of your own self and you instill it into the puppet. I went to London for 15-20 days just to attend one workshop. I said, ‘Before I start, there is a very lovely puppet centre there in London. I want to go there and do it’. So my husband was telling me, ‘Are you crazy? What are you going to do?’. I said, ‘I have to go. I have to go, anyhow”.

When asked in which year this incident happened, she said, “Must be in the 80s. But I must say, I have been very, very blessed. Because I have a sincere desire to work. It's not that I have faced a lot of difficulties. I remember when I did not know this gentleman, I&B secretary, I didn't know him. I never met him. I went to him and I told him, ‘I want to make programs for children. Help me’. He just talked to me and he discussed it with me”.

Kamini Kaushal is widely considered India’s oldest living film actress. She passed away at the age of 98 in Mumbai on Friday. According to reports, she had been battling age-related health complications. A family friend shared that Kamini’s loved ones prefer to keep a low profile and have requested privacy during this difficult time. Beyond films, she made her mark on television as well, most notably with the Doordarshan show ‘Chand Sitare’.

The senior actress collaborated with some of Indian cinema’s greatest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar. Her pairing with Dilip Kumar in films earned widespread admiration.

--IANS

aa/