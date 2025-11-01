We wanted to show the problems that men face in relationships: 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' director Kalaiarasan (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai: Director Kalaiarasan Thangavel, whose just released Tamil film 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' has taken a strong opening at the box office, says that they chose to make this film as they wanted to showcase the problems that men face in relationships today.

Talking exclusively to IANS, director Kalaiarasan Thangavel said, "When Vigneshkanth, Sivakumar Murugeshan (the screenplay and dialogue writer of the film), and I were wondering about the story of our film, we realised that all the films that were being made on relationships were looking at it from the point of view of women. That was when we thought why don't we narrate the men's side of it as well. Rio and the other team members contributed immensely with their inputs and we came up with this film."

The film, which has come in for praise from various quarters, shows how women today misuse laws meant for their protection and how, as a result, families get derailed.

'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' touches upon several important aspects in a relationship, including legal provisions such as the Domestic Violence Act of 2005 being misused.

Kalaiarasan Thangavel also disclosed how his team came together to overcome financial constraints to complete the film in just 33 days. "We originally planned to shoot the film in around 45 days. But then, there were financial constraints and we shortened our deadline to 35 days. However, our team worked efficiently and we were able to complete the film in just 33 days."

The film, which seems to have impressed fans and film buffs, features actors Rio and Malavika Manoj in the lead. It also features RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela and Jenson Dhivakar in pivotal roles.

The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by Sivakumar Murugeshan, who is next expected to turn director with 'Thaai Kelavi'. Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and music is by Siddhu Kumar.

--IANS