We hope you feel what we felt, says 'Dude' director Keerthiswaran as first single 'Oorum Blood' from film releases

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Keerthiswaran, who is making his debut as a director with actor Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming pan-Indian film Dude, has said that his film was born from deep passion and genuine conviction and has expressed the hope that audiences feel what his team felt when they made the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link of the first single from the film, 'Oorum Blood', the director wrote, "My first film. Our first leap of faith. Born from deep passion and genuine conviction. Raw. Real. Rebel. That’s DUDE. We hope you feel what we felt. @SaiAbhyankkar @pradeeponelife @_mamithabaiju @MythriOfficial. This Diwali — #DudeDiwali #Oorumbloood"

The song, which will officially mark the entry of Sai Abhyankkar as a music director to Tamil cinema, has lyrics by Paal Dabba and has been rendered by Sai Abhyankkar, Deepthi Suresh and Bhumi. The rap portions of the song have been delivered by Paal Dabba.

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan, while sharing the link to the just released single on his X timeline, wrote, "So here is the first song of "The @SaiAbhyankkar " in Tamil cinema. Welcoming my brother. #OorumBlood #BoomBoom #Dude"

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film will feature Mamitha Baiju, best known for her performance in the Malayalam superhit film Premalu, as the female lead.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back successes with his latest offering, 'Dragon', going to emerge a phenomenal blockbuster,is currently working on this pan India venture which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film was being tentatively referred to as PR04.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature senior actor Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role in the film.

The first look poster of Dude featured Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he held a Mangalsutra in his hand.

The film is set to hit screens for Deepavali this year, aiming to light up the festive season.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. The visual aesthetics of the film have been entrusted to the capable hands of cinematographer Niketh Bommi. Barath Vikraman is the editor for the film.

With production already in full swing, the team is working at a brisk pace to offer a proper entertainer for Deepavali. 'Dude' is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Sarath Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature a host of stars including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam among others.

Anil Yerneni will be the executive producer for this film which will have Poornima Ramaswamy as its costume designer.

--IANS

mkr/