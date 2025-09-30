Wamiqa Gabbi thanks the universe for a 'special birthday in so many ways'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday, and giving a sneak peek into her quiet yet blissful day, she penned a gratitude note on social media.

Wamiqa was seen sitting amidst a picturesque backdrop with a huge cake in front of her, along with some colorful balloons. We could also see her making a wish before cutting the cake.

The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress spent her special day amidst nature, making some beautiful memories for life.

Giving a huge thanks to the universe, Wamiqa shared, "Special birthday in so many ways (white flowed and white heart emoji) Grateful to the Universe & big thank you to everyone who have shown so much faith in me and still do (Folded hands emoji) Cannot wait to show you all everything I have been working on. So many surprises coming your way next year (teary eyed emoji) (sic)."

"Achhe logon se hi swarg hota hai aur meri zindagi toh bhari padi hai achhe logon se (Heaven is made of good people, and my life is filled with good people) (White heart emoji) Thank you everyone (Flower emoji) #PremiqaIsOverwhelmed (White heart emoji)", she added.

Several members from the film fraternity used the comment section to wish Wamiqa on her special day.

Alaya F commented, "Happiest birthday to youuuuuu".

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Happy birthday", along with a red heart emoji.

Tovino Thomas added, "Happy birthday Wamiqa," followed by a red heart emoji.

Karishma Tanna penned, "Happy birthday" and a red heart emoji.

Additionally, Wamiqa's 'Goodachari 2' co-star Adivi Sesh shared a heartfelt belated birthday post for the actress on social media.

"Many many happy returns of the day dear @iWamiqaGabbi!! You’re a fantastic co-star and you’ve given so many layers of gravitas to your role. Happy Birthday to our Talented, Beautiful and Professional Lead Actress of #G2 #Goodachari2," the 'Major' actor wrote.

He added, "p.s. forgive me for the late wishes" with a folded hands emoji.

