Vishal Venkat's 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' to be re-released on September 19

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) Director Vishal Venkat's much acclaimed film 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', featuring Ashok Selvan, Reyaa, Manikandan and Abi Hassan in the lead, is to be re-released on September 19 this year, its makers announced on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the film, which was produced by AR Entertainment and Trident Arts, was released in theatres in January 2022 amid Covid restrictions. Despite the restrictions imposed to keep the pandemic in check, the film won appreciation from both the media and audiences.

Now, the film, which also featured actors Anju Kurian, Praveen Raja, Rythvika, Nasser, K.S. Ravikumar, Ilavarasu, Bhanu Priya, and Anupama Kumar in pivotal roles, is gearing up for a theatrical re-release.

PVR Cinemas will be re-releasing 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' across theatres in Tamil Nadu on September 19. AR Entertainment, Trident Arts and PVR Cinemas are confident that the film will once again receive overwhelming love from the audience.

Talking exclusively to IANS, the film's director Vishal Venkat expressed happiness at the film being re-released a second time.

"Definitely very happy. September is proving to be a special month for me. My second film 'Bomb', featuring Arjun Das in the lead, is to release in a couple of days on September 12. Then, a week later, 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal', which was my first film, is getting re-released on September 19. We released the film the first time during the second Covid wave and therefore, a lot of people who wanted to watch it had missed out on it. Now, those who had missed out watching it the first time can enjoy the film. Apart from these people, others can also watch the film. I am eager to see how the film is received," says director Vishal Venkat.

With music composed by Radhan, cinematography by Meyyendiran K, and editing by Prasanna G.K, the film carried dialogues written by Manikandan K. Art direction was handled by A. Felix Raja and Manoj Kumar.

Choreography for the film was done by Dinesh and Sri Krish while lyrics for the songs in the film were penned by Snekan, RJ Vijay, Mathevan, Raakendu Mouli & MC Chetan. Priya Harie and Priya Karan were the costume designers for the film, which had sound effects and design by Suren G and Alagiyakoothan.

