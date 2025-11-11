Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely!

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishal, who was among scores of people across the country who expressed shocked and grief over the loss of lives in the car explosion that took place near Red Fort Metro in the National Capital on Monday, has said that those responsible for this atrocious act must be caught and punished severely.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishal, who is the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, wrote, "Saddening to hear the news about the tragic blast near Red Fort in Delhi especially being a tourist spot. Several lives lost, many injured and it's disheartening to see so many innocent lives being taken again by a barbaric act of terrorism."

"It's difficult to even say rest in peace to those innocent victims who passed away. Heart goes out to everyone who have lost their lives and the injured victims," he added.

Well known actor-turned-politician Vijay too expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Taking to his X timeline to express his condolences, Vijay wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured."

For the unaware, a deadly blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

In the wake of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all major cities across India to intensify security measures. Acting swiftly on the directive, Tamil Nadu Police have stepped up surveillance and vehicle checks across the state, including at key public locations in Chennai.

Security has been placed on the highest alert at Chennai International Airport, where the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has enhanced screening and tightened access control.

The Meenambakkam and Airport police have intensified monitoring at all entry and exit points. Vehicles entering the airport premises are being thoroughly checked, and only after complete verification are they being allowed to proceed.

--IANS

mkr/