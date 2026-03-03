Vishal meets Boman Irani; calls him a 'jewel'

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who met actor Boman Irani on the sets of director Sundar C's upcoming film 'Purushan', has now called the Bollywood star a "jewel".

Vishal, who plays the lead in the action entertainer 'Purushan', took to his Instagram page to post pictures of himself with the Bollywood actor.

He wrote, "Happened to meet the most versatile actor in the Indian film industry and one of my favourite on screen performers, our very own jewel, the wonderful Boman Irani (sic). It was a pleasant surprise to have him on the sets of #Purushan."

The Tamil star also went on to say, "Heard about his (Boman Irani) screenwriting workshops that he conducts for free. Looking forward to attend one of his sessions."

It may be recalled that in January this year, the makers of Sundar C's film had announced the film's title as 'Purushan'.

Taking to his X timeline to share a link to a promo of the film then, Vishal had said, "...wishing my darling brother a very, very happy entertaining and fun-filled birthday."

The actor, who went on to call Sundar C as his favourite director, had said,"... I am super happy to kickstart my next film #Vishal36 titled as #Purushan with him for the 4th time after the grand success of #MadhaGajaRaja!"

Vishal also went on to share his thoughts on working again with Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays the female lead in the film.

He wrote, "Produced by Dhiya ACS, and joining hands once again with my darling @tamannaahspeaks for the third time, feels great to team up after so long! It’s going to be a super fun ride with loads to offer from the evergreen mass moviemaker, backed by a stellar star cast including #YogiBabu and a powerful technical team, #DOP: Gopi Amarnaath, #Music: Hiphop Tamizha & many others. Can’t wait to share more updates soon!"

The title promo released showed Vishal playing the husband of Tamannaah in the film. It is evident that she calls the shots in the family while he appears to be a docile, subservient husband.

As she watches a television serial sipping a beverage, Vishal is seen mopping the house. Yogi Babu, who is a television actor and also the couple's neighbour, enters their home at this point with clothes that Tamannaah has put out to dry. He says that it was about to rain and therefore he thought he would bring the clothes in.

A star struck Tamannaah thanks him and sings his praises to her husband, putting him down. She eventually asks her husband Vishal to make some tea for Yogi Babu. As Vishal obeys and goes to make tea, he senses assassins entering their premises. A big fight ensues in the kitchen, even as Vishal continues to make tea. Yogi Babu, who comes to the kitchen to get himself a glass of water, sees Vishal whacking the bad guys. However, Tamannaah has no clue of how capable her husband is...

The film, which will have music by Hip Hop Tamizha, will have cinematography by Gopi Amarnath and editing by Roger. The film is being produced by A C S Arun Kumar.

