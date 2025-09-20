Vishal Jethwa on ‘Homebound’ being India’s Oscar entry: Beyond anything I imagined

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) As his film “Homebound” has become India’s Official Entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards, actor Vishal Jethwa said it is beyond anything he imagined when he began his journey in cinema.

Vishal told IANS: “This moment feels absolutely surreal; it's the kind of news every actor dreams of hearing one day. To know that Homebound is representing India on the world’s biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films.”

The actor said that he is incredibly thankful to the National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan “for not only believing in me but for entrusting me with a role that challenged me as an artist and transformed me as a person.”

“Working with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor was equally special; they were more than just co-actors; they were supportive collaborators who made every scene richer with their energy and generosity,” Vishal said.

For the actor, the recognition isn’t just a milestone for him personally, it's a testament to the “entire team’s hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling.”

“I feel proud to be a part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience. To be standing alongside such incredible talent and representing my country on a global platform is truly humbling, and I’m filled with gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead,” said Vishal.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, the film follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

Produced by Dharma Productions, “Homebound” starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, is set to release in theatres on September 26.

